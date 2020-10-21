Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple removes its ‘TV Remote’ app from the App Store as iOS now has an integrated Remote
- Apple releases HomePod Software 14.1 with Siri improvements, Intercom feature, more
- Apple releases iOS 14.1 with widget bug fixes and iPhone 12 support
- Apple releasing iOS 14.2 beta 4 to developers following iOS 14.1 public release
- Download the new iOS 14.2 wallpapers for your devices right here
- Apple offers new ways to shop for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air – Apple
