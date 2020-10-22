Apple updates its COVID-19 app with new testing and symptom screening questions

Apple released a new app earlier this year in the United States to inform iOS users on how to stay safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Apple COVID-19 app was updated today with improvements and new recommendations to prevent the virus.

Apple has partnered with CDC1, the Coronavirus Task Force, and FEMA to bring relevant information about the coronavirus in its app. Users can answer some questions about the symptoms of COVID-19 to determine if they have possibly been contaminated by the virus.

According to Apple, version 5.0 of its COVID-19 app brings updated recommendations on how to avoid the infection and spread of the coronavirus. The update also adds new questions to determine the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.

You can read the release notes below:

This update includes bug fixes and improvements, including:



• Updated recommendations and new questions for symptom severity and COVID-19 test results

The app is available on the App Store for anyone in the US who is 18 years or older. Users can also access Apple’s COVID-19 tool through the website: apple.com/covid19.

