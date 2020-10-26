AirBuddy 2, the best way to connect AirPods to the Mac, is now available to pre-order

AirBuddy 2, the follow up to one of my favorite apps for the Mac, is now available to pre-order with a general release coming on November 11.

AirBuddy is developed by 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo, and I’ve been using the original version since it was released in 2019. One of the benefits of Apple’s W1/H1 chips is how easy it is to pair AirPods and Powerbeats Pro to your iOS device. Apple hasn’t made it quite as easy to pair them with the Mac, though.

That is where AirBuddy comes in. It brings that same simplicity to the Mac. With AirBuddy 2, the connection process of AirPods to the Mac is taken to the next level with a refreshed user interface, improved reliability, and many new features.

AirBuddy 2 features

Show the status of your AirPods Pro or other Apple and Beats headsets when they’re near your Mac

Connect and change the listening mode on AirPods Pro with a single swipe gesture on the trackpad

Shows status and batteries for all of your Apple and Beats devices at a glance with the status bar menu, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, and other Macs running AirBuddy 2

Quickly connect to AirPods, switch between listening modes, and more using the status bar menu or keyboard shortcuts

If you frequently are connecting your AirPods to your Mac for Zoom calls, listening to Apple Music, etc., AirBuddy will become one of your favorite apps. I am currently using a beta of AirBuddy 2, and it takes everything about the original app and makes it better. I couldn’t imaging using a Mac without it.

Version 2 available to preorder today for $9.99. If you owned the original AirBuddy, you can use your existing serial number to save 50%. If you purchased AirBuddy 1 in 2020, you’ll receive a free upgrade to version 2. AirBuddy 2 will be released on November 11.

