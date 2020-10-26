Apple Watch Series 5 $79 off in today’s best deals, $350 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple’s new Magic Keyboards for iPad Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 discounted across various models

Amazon offers various Apple Watch Series 5 models for $79 off. You can grab the 44mm GPS model in various colors for $350. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon and the best we’ve seen in months.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Drop $350 from Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/1TB in both colors for $2,449. As a comparison, it typically goes for $2,799. Today’s deal equates to $350 off and matches the second-best offer we’ve seen to date at Amazon.

There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for $324. That’s down $25 from the regular going rate, $5 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low.

The latest creation from Apple delivers a premium typing experience on the 2020 iPad Pro. A beautiful design, beloved keys, and the ability to customize the angle as needed make it a must-have companion to the latest iPad Pro. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Deal of the Month: Save on totallee iPhone 12 cases

For a limited time, 9to5Mac readers can get 25% off totallee iPhone 12/mini and 12 Pro/Max cases with code 9TO5MAC. MagSafe compatible and available for all the latest iPhone 12 models, California-based totallee has become known for its super thin cases since first launching back in 2013. In addition to colors to match the new iPhones, totallee has its popular flexible clear case made of shock-absorbent TPU for the new iPhone lineup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Philips Fidelio X3 Review: Huge soundstage in an elegant design [Video]

Hands-on with the Amazon Choice Teande 3800PSI pressure washer [Video]

EPOS steps forward as Sennheiser’s Gaming Arm: GSX 300 + GSP 602 review [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: