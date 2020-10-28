Apple releases first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 to developers

Apple has released the first developer beta of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, even though macOS 11 Big Sur has not yet even been released to the public. This comes as rumors about a potential Apple event circulate for sometime in November.

Two weeks ago, Apple released macOS 11 Big Sur beta 10 to developers, continuing its focus on making bug fixes and performance improvements to the operating system ahead of its general release.

Apple is rumored to have a special event planned for November 17, where it could introduce its first Apple Silicon Mac. One likely possibility is that Apple is holding the public release of macOS Big Sur 11.0 until Apple Silicon, similar to what it did with iOS 14.1 earlier this month, which could help prevent leaks.

macOS 11 Big Sur is a massive update for the Mac, including a completely redesigned interface, an all-new Messages application, an all-new Control Center and Notification Center, and much more. You can check out the full coverage of 9to5Mac on what’s new in macOS Big Sur:

We’re still digging in to see what’s new in the first macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta. Developers can update to the beta by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option.

If you spot any changes in macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. It’s likely that the update focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements for now.

Apple is probably holding macOS 11.0 for Apple Silicon Mac to prevent leaks, just like they did with iOS 14.1. https://t.co/RyCSW3DIy8 — Filipe Espósito (@filipeesposito) October 28, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: