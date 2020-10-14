Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur beta 10 to developers

The beta testing process of macOS 11 Big Sur continues today, with Apple releasing the tenth beta of the operating system to developers. This comes as we inch closer towards a final public release of Big Sur, perhaps as early as next month.

Developers can update to the tenth beta of macOS Big Sur by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option.

macOS 11 Big Sur is a massive update for the Mac, including a completely redesigned interface, an all-new Messages application, an all-new Control Center and Notification Center, and much more. You can check out the full coverage of 9to5Mac on what’s new in macOS Big Sur:

If you spot any changes in macOS 11 Big Sur beta 10, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. The latest few betas of Big Sur have focused primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than user-facing changes.

