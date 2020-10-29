Apple ProRes video codec honored at the 72nd Annual Engineering Emmy Awards

While you probably know the Emmy Awards, which recognizes the best talents from TV, Television Academy also holds the Engineering Emmy Awards every year. This year, Apple won an Emmy Award for its ProRes video codec, which was also honored today during the 72nd Engineering Emmy Awards presentation.

Engineering Emmy Awards, as you might expect, recognize the technologies and the companies behind them that make movies and TV shows possible. The winners of the 72nd Engineering Emmy Awards were announced on October 8 and a special ceremony was held today to celebrate the award.

Engineering Emmys are presented to an individual, company or organization for developments in engineering that are either so extensive an improvement on existing methods or so innovative in nature that they materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television. This year the Academy is recognizing nine companies and five individuals with the prestigious award.

If you’re not familiar with ProRes, it is a video codec that is known for preserving image quality with high level of detail but also with lower storage rates and faster encoding and decoding. Apple ProRes was introduced in 2007 with Final Cut and it’s now a standard in the movie industry.

The 72nd Engineering Emmy Awards presentation featured testimonials from Peter Chou and Mitchell Oslick, both Apple engineers working behind the ProRes codec. Greg Wallace received the Emmy Award on behalf of Apple and the Final Cut Pro team.

You can watch the exact moment of the Apple ProRes award in the video below at 13 minutes and 04 seconds:

