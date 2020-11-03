How to check if your AirPods Pro are eligible for free replacement

- Nov. 3rd 2020 2:02 pm PT

If you’re having issues with one or both of your AirPods Pro earphones, they may be covered under Apple’s service program. Follow along for how to check your AirPods Pro free recall replacement eligibility.

At the end of October, Apple launched a recall (service) program for certain AirPods Pro earphones. Issues that may indicate your AirPods Pro are covered under the program include noise cancellation not working, loss of bass, crackling and static, or an increase in background sounds.

Apple notes that affected “units were manufactured before October 2020.” And also that the AirPods Pro Charging Case is not part of the program, just the earphones. Interesting enough, there’s not a serial number checker for this recall program, so here’s what to do…

How to check AirPods Pro free recall replacement eligibility

If you’re seeing one or more of the following issues with an AirPods Pro:

  • Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise, or while talking on the phone
  • Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

You’ll need to:

Apple says:

Your AirPods Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that they are eligible for this program. AirPods Pro (left, right or both) with a confirmed issue will be replaced. The AirPods Pro case is not affected and will not be replaced.

The recall program is available to AirPods Pro users worldwide and doesn’t extend the warranty but is available for “2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.”

