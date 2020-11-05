COVID-19 lockdown temporarily closes several Apple Stores in Italy

New lockdown measures in Italy have forced Apple to close several of its retail stores throughout the country just ahead of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch. The temporary closures go into effect on November 6.

Four regions in Italy — Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, and Calabria — are marked as “red zones” under Italy’s new COVID-19 guidance. Non-essential stores must close and travel between regions is restricted. The new measures are expected to stay in place until December 3. 7 of Apple’s 16 stores in Italy are located between Lombardy and Piedmont.

If you’re planning on preordering the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, contactless delivery is the best option for launch day arrival this year. Apple also offers returns online and Online Personal Sessions to help you get started with your new device.

Apple Stores in Italy temporarily closed effective November 6:

Apple Piazza Liberty

Apple Carosello

Apple Fiordaliso

Apple Oriocenter

Apple il Leone

Apple Le Gru

Apple Via Roma

Apple Stores in France have also recently reclosed, and stores in England are temporarily moving to click-and-collect service due to new lockdown measures. Apple hasn’t announced if a similar system is possible in Italy. Many locations in the country had already reduced opening hours to weekdays only.

