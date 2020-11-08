Hands-on: Woven cross-platform calendar and scheduling app w/ Zoom integration [Video]

Woven is a cross-platform calendar solution for Mac, iPhone and iPad (in addition to on the web, Windows, and soon Android).

Below we go hands-on to show you how Woven helps you integrate all of your scheduling and calendar tools in one convenient location with built-in tools for scheduling meetings, polls, time management and much more.

Hands-on with Woven:

As you’ll see in our hands-on above, Woven calendar syncs with Google or Microsoft calendars as well as Zoom, and integrate a ton off great scheduling tools for things like scheduling meetings and co-ordinating availability, sharing public links for events, polls and much more directly from your calendar.

Smart Templates & Scheduling Tools

Woven gives you everything you need to schedule meetings with others right from your calendar without using a separate app.

Scheduling Links

On top of being a full-fledged calendar app, Woven includes the ability to send one-time private or public scheduling links, without separate apps like Acuity or Calendly, that dynamically embed your availability based on your calendar and allow others to select theirs to confirm the meeting. Once everyone picks the most convenient time that aligns with your availability, Woven automatically schedules a meeting and adds it to your calendar. It’s a feature that makes a lot of sense as a built-in function within the calendar app, and it takes a lot of the back and forth out of scheduling with a third-party app and syncing to a separate calendar app.

Availability Sharing

In addition to scheduling links is Availability Sharing, which allows you to share your Woven calendars with others so they can view your availability and schedule meetings with you and others inside and outside of your company. This feature also allows you to request availability from others so you can coordinate and schedule meetings with ease.

Group Polls

Another interesting feature in Woven is the ability to share custom links to group polls with others, which can be incredibly handy for polling employees or co-workers to get preferences or opinions for upcoming events or meetings.

Smart Templates

With the included Smart Templates feature in Woven, you can set up templates with tags, people and locations for common meeting types, allowing you to pre-fill meeting info in just a click.

And as you’ll see in our hands-on above, an incredibly detailed and high-quality map view is available when selecting or viewing meeting locations.

One-click Zoom calls & mobile/web apps

Woven includes full experiences for iPhone and iPad (as well as the for the web and soon Android), that allow you and any of your collaborators to pick up where they left off on any device. Take a look at Woven in action on iPad below:

Zoom integration allows you to join meetings directly from the Woven Home Interface with just one click. Woven for iPhone and iPad also comes with iMessage integration, allowing you to send scheduling links via text with its iMessage app (in addition to easily sharing via email, websites, Slack or any other messaging service).

My Time & Analytics

Another unique and useful feature in Woven is the My Time feature. This gives you a quick toggle to view your true availability as it relates to your various calendars by separating calendars with events that are necessary for you to attend (like a work meeting) from calendars you simply use to view information (like a holidays calendar).

By tagging events, you can use Woven’s built-in analytics features to see how you’ve been spending your time. This features gives you a breakdown of where you’re spending the most time and where scheduling conflicts might occur based on your habits and upcoming events.

You can download Woven for Mac and iOS for free now. The company offers a free and paid tier with a 21-day free trial available for the paid tier.

