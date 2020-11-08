First iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders now shipping ahead of Friday release

The first batch of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders have now started shipping to early buyers. As usual, this doesn’t mean you should expect your iPhone 12 pre-order to arrive any earlier than the November 13 release date.

If you check your order status via Apple’s website, you’ll likely see that your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max is still “preparing to ship.” But, if you head to the UPS website, you can track the progress of your order and watch as it makes its way to your state.

To do so, either enroll in the UPS My Choice platform or use the “Track by Reference Number” feature. The reference number is likely the phone number listed on your Apple order or your order number without the last two digits. Not all iPhones have been transferred to UPS just yet, however, so be sure to keep checking throughout the week if you can’t find yours just yet.

As usual, Apple does not update the shipment status of new iPhone orders through its website until later in the week when we’re closer to the official release date.

And again, keep in mind that just because orders are already shipping doesn’t mean you should expect your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max to arrive early. Apple works closely with UPS and its other shipping partners to ensure that packages arrive no earlier than Friday, November 13, regardless of what the estimated date shown in UPS indicates.

Also be sure to keep in mind that, citing environmental concerns, Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 12 box this year. Here are some accessories you might consider picking up to help fill that gap.

Has your iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order shipped yet? Let us know down in the comments!

First iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are shipping 😀 pic.twitter.com/lxWzdEMnq9 — Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) November 8, 2020

