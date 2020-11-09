MagSafe Duo reviews: A convenient but expensive way to charge iPhone and Apple Watch

Alongside the first reviews of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, we’ve also gotten closer looks at the new MagSafe Duo Charger and the iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe today. The $129 MagSafe Duo and $129 Leather Sleeve don’t yet have release dates, but these reviews provide some notable details on Apple’s pricey accessories.
TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino writes that the MagSafe Duo Charger “works as advertised,” allowing you to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch with a single accessory:
Does it work? Yep, works exactly as advertised. Your iPhone will rest comfortably on the MagSafe side of the charger, aligning using the internal magnets. The Apple Watch side pops up and out to allow easy access for closed loop bands. The whole unit folds over to make it easier to travel with and will even fold over backwards if you don’t need one side or the other. It works, for sure.
But in terms of build quality and design, Panzarino says the MagSafe Duo Charger “feels like it should be $70” rather than $129. This is especially true when you consider that the MagSafe Duo doesn’t come with a power adapter, but rather only a Lightning to USB-C cable.
The hinge and casing are coated in soft touch rubber that is sort of press molded on. While the hinge works fine, it is wobbly and immediately creases. The rubber is thick enough that it doesn’t give the impression that it will rip immediately or anything — but it’s not exactly confidence-inducing. This is an inexpensive hinge solution that you would expect to see from a price conscious third-party accessory, not from Apple.
