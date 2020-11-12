Along with the announcement of next-generation, M1-equipped Macs, we are also getting Logic Pro 10.6. Apple has now issued the latest update for its flagship music production software to coincide with the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models. While it’s certainly not as groundbreaking as the massive 10.5 update issued earlier this year, there are some interesting enhancements here along with an influx of new and very much free MainStage content. Read on for the details.

Logic Pro 10.6 Update

Logic Pro 10.6 is also joined by Logic Remote 1.5 and MainStage 3.5, as well as some touch-ups to GarageBand with version 10.4. The Logic Pro updates are focused on Step Sequencer integration with the now more powerful Logic Remote iOS app alongside deeper Novation Launchpad controller support and more. Here’s a quick look at some of the changes here:

Logic Pro 10.6

Adds the ability to control Step Sequencer using Logic Remote on your iPad or iPhone to create beats, bass lines, and melodic parts.

Supports all Novation Launchpad controllers, including the Launchpad Pro MkIII, and no longer requires turning the device 90 degrees to align with the Live Loops grid layout.

Drag and drop from the Live Loops cell editor to the Track Header to create a Quick Sampler instrument now works reliably.

Stability and performance improvements

You can get a full rundown of all of the changes directly from Apple right here, and expect a deeper dive here on 9to5Mac coming down the line (especially with the Step Sequencer options there).

Logic Remote 1.5

Step Sequencer control using your iPad or iPhone to create beats, bass lines, and melodic parts

Support for keyboard commands when using a Smart Keyboard or Bluetooth keyboard

Stability and performance improvements

And here’s an overview of some of the latest coming to GarageBand and MainStage:

GarageBand 10.4

A refined new design on macOS Big Sur

Customization of region colors in tracks

1,800 new Apple Loops in a variety of genres, including Hip-Hop, Chill Rap, Future Bass, New Disco, Bass House, and more

190 new instrument patches

50 new vintage and modern drum kits

MainStage 3.5

Sampler

Ability to create and perform sophisticated multi-sampled instruments using a drag and drop workflow

A new modern design for synthesis, mapping, and zone editing in a single-window interface

Integrated zone editor for detailed control over start, end, and loop points

Mapping editor for fast and flexible assignment of samples across the keyboard

Flex Time integration with Sampler, allowing sounds to be played at the same length, regardless of pitch

Support for all existing EXS24 instruments

Quick Sampler

Ability to import a single audio file to instantly build a playable sampled instrument

Quick Sampler automatically identifies the root note, optimal loop points, and matches a project tempo

Slice mode allows a vocal or drum sample to be chopped into multiple slices that can be triggered on a keyboard

Ability to record live samples using a microphone, external hardware, or from any track or bus

More Content

Over 2,500 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres covering modern and classic Hip-Hop, Electro House, Reggaeton, Future Bass, Techno, and Transition Effects

Over 1,500 new patches

