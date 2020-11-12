Sparkle app for Mac gets major update new design, SEO assistant, M1 compatibility, more

Sparkle is a popular Mac app that allows anyone to easily create a website through an intuitive and easy to use app. Following the release of macOS Big Sur, Sparkle has been updated to version 3 with a new design and several more features, including a SEO assistant and compatibility with Apple Silicon Macs.

The interface has been redesigned to match the macOS Big Sur design guidelines with vibrant colors and more transparency. There’s a new sidebar with an enhanced inspector that shows exactly the options you need.

Furthermore, one of the new features of Sparkle 3 is blogging support, which enables a quick workflow to edit articles and RSS feed that is generated and updated automatically. Users can now also add interactive popups to their websites, in addition to parallax effects and integration with Google Ads.

Another interesting feature that comes with Sparkle 3 is a new SEO Assistant that analyzes the website and shows what you need to fix and improve to get better organic results in web searches. And for those who bought a new Mac with M1 chip, Sparkle is now a universal app with support for Intel and Apple Silicon processors.

Users can now try Sparkle 3 for free. The app is available on the Mac App Store with in-app purchases.

