ClearVPN, from the makers of CleanMyMac X, launches today as a personalized VPN service

MacPaw, the team behind CleanMyMac X and Setapp, has just released ClearVPN aimed to simplify the VPN experience across macOS, iOS, Android, and PC.

“For 12 years, we’ve been developing innovative software with outstanding design and usability to make macOS and iOS users’ lives easier”, says Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. — “VPNs have become a necessity by bringing us peace of mind that our data is safe. With global demand for privacy-related software ​increasing​ during the coronavirus lockdowns, we’re excited to apply our expertise and provide an easy-to-use and secure solution for safer web browsing for everybody.”

What makes ClearVPN unique from other providers is its DynamicFlow Technology, which automatically analyzes your current network status and connects you to the fastest idle server to enable secure and at connection based on what you plan to do while using the VPN. With Dynamic Flow, users can focus on enjoying their online interactions and don’t need to focus on the technical details, such as selecting servers.

ClearVPN utilizes DynamicFlow for easy shortcuts for the things like bypass geo-blocking, access blocked social media sites, and access streaming service in other counties. To eliminate security vulnerabilities and achieve high-speed connectivity, ClearVPN uses its own protocol, in addition to IPSec IKEV2 and OpenVPN.

ClearVPN offers a freemium model and two pricing plans:

A Free plan​ gives access to a limited number of shortcuts to address the basic VPN uses, depending on the country. The free plan does not expire and is available to all users.

plan​ gives access to a limited number of shortcuts to address the basic VPN uses, depending on the country. The free plan does not expire and is available to all users. The Premium plan​ unlocks all shortcuts that allow users to access any streaming service, connect to servers in specific countries, protect from DDoS-attacks while gaming, and more. The Premium subscription covers up to 6 devices on any ClearVPN platform (iOS, Android, Windows, or macOS). It’s available for $12.99/month and $93/year.

ClearVPN can be downloaded on Mac, iOS, Android, or PC.

