New MacBook Pro goes on sale, AirPods Pro $190, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include the latest M1-powered MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro at $190, and Anker accessories from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s top deals.

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 gets first Amazon discount

Amazon is taking $49 off Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro. That brings the entry-level model down to $1,250 with 256GB worth of storage. The upgraded 512GB model is also on sale at $1,450. Today’s deals are the first discounts we’ve tracked at Amazon and matching the best we’ve seen. Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and as much as 512GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model. Learn more in our launch coverage.

AirPods Pro offer ‘Hey Siri’, stellar ANC, more

Woot offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $190. As a comparison, these wireless in-ears typically sell for $249. Today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention. We are expecting to see these earbuds fall to around $170 during Black Friday.

Apple’s AirPods Pro arrives with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge. Not to mention, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and more.

Anker sale offers accessories for iPhone

A fresh batch of Anker deals has cropped up at Amazon today highlighted by the 2-in-1 PowerWave+ Pad for iPhone and Apple Watch at $35. This is the model that includes a power block and charging cable with purchase. Regularly $50, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked on this bundle. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable.

