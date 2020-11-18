Stacktrace Podcast 110: “Intel’s Blackberry moment?”

Apple’s lower App Store commission, the future of Swift by Sundell, shipping AirBuddy 2, M1 Mac benchmarks, SwiftUI’s potential as a cross-platform technology, and a review of the Xbox Series X. Yes, all of that in one episode — let’s dive in!
Sponsored by Honeybadger: Exception and uptime monitoring for application developers. Tell them 9to5Mac/Stacktrace sent you and get 30% off for 6 months.
Download MP3
Links
- The AirBuddy Help Center
- Apple announces App Store Small Business Program
- iOS 14.3 will suggest third-party apps to users during the iPhone or iPad setup process
- iOS 14.3 beta includes support for rumored AirTags and third-party tracking accessories
- Matthew Panzarino’s review of the M1 MacBook Pro
- The Verge’s review of the M1 MacBooks
- The new isiOSAppOnMac property
- Xbox Series X
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel