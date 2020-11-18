Stacktrace Podcast 110: “Intel’s Blackberry moment?”

Apple’s lower App Store commission, the future of Swift by Sundell, shipping AirBuddy 2, M1 Mac benchmarks, SwiftUI’s potential as a cross-platform technology, and a review of the Xbox Series X. Yes, all of that in one episode — let’s dive in!

