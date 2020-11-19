Edison Mail+ adds LinkedIn Discovery to its iOS email app for easy contact connections

After launching Edison Mail+ earlier this year, Edison is back with a new feature to add to the service. Today, it’s adding LinkedIn Discovery to the premium subscription.

LinkedIn Discovery offers a faster way to access a contact’s LinkedIn profile immediately. If an email contact of yours has a LinkedIn profile, Edison Mail+ will discover it automatically and add the LinkedIn logo at the top of the message within the avatar bubble, so you can quickly connect with them.

In just two taps, you will leave the email message and be directed to their LinkedIn profile so you can connect with them. When you’re finished connecting with the profile or figure out who they were, you tap on <Email on the top left corner of your iOS, and you’ll be able to go back to the message in your Edison Mail app inbox.

9to5Mac’s Take

If 2020 has been good for anything, it seems like email is getting a lot of attention. Companies like Edison, Twobird, Spike, Spark, Airmail, Hey, and others have been busy adding innovative features to expand the functionality of email in the wake of remote work becoming more commonplace.

This feature from Edison highlights how important LinkedIn has become for professionals. As Facebook and Twitter have become filled with politics, LinkedIn has become my favorite social network (follow 9to5Mac on LinkedIn), so it’s a great addition to the app and makes the premium service even more valuable.

