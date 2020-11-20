Apple now selling eufyCam 2 Pro camera system with HomeKit Secure Video in stores and online

Apple has started selling Anker’s eufyCam 2 Pro security camera system at its retail stores and online. The bundle includes 2 cameras alongside the Eufy base station for $350. The eufyCam 2 Pro also features support for HomeKit integration as well as HomeKit Secure Video.

This marks the first smart home camera made by Anker to be sold at Apple. The eufyCam 2 Pro features a 2K resolution, although that drops down to 1080p when you use it with HomeKit. It can also be used indoors or outdoors thanks to its IP67 design. Here are some additional specs:

Battery life: 3 months (HomeKit enabled); one year (HomeKit disabled)

100% wire-free

Human detection

Activity Zones

Input Type: Micro USB for charging

The F2.0 aperture lens and high photosensitivity sensor allow for more light to be captured and for the total surface area monitored to be increased. The end result is superior image quality for your nighttime recordings.

HomeKit Secure Video requires an iCloud storage plan, though the recorded footage does not count towards your iCloud storage limit. The 200GB plan ($2.99 per month) allows you to have one camera accessed via HomeKit Secure Video, while the 2TB plan ($9.99 per month) allows for up to 5 cameras.

You can read our full review of the EufyCam 2 Pro system right here.

You can order the eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System from Apple today for $349.95, with the first online orders arriving on Monday, November 23. The system will also soon be available in Apple retail stores as well.

What’s important to keep in mind is that we’re expecting some stellar deals on Eufy’s entire lineup of products next week for Black Friday. While it may be tempting to buy from Apple, be sure to keep an eye on 9to5Toys for the latest Black Friday deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: