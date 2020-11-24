Apple Maps public transit navigation rollout begins in Austria

Apple Maps public transit navigation continues its leisurely global rollout, with the ability to plan journeys using trains now available in parts of Austria. A next-step is also anticipated in Germany …

iPhone Ticker reports that the public transit feature is now working in the capital of Vienna, as well as the popular ski resort of Innsbruck, alongside other unspecified cities.

Good news for our readers in Austria. Apparently something is happening there in terms of public transport support in Apple’s map app. At least in Vienna, navigation is now possible with the help of U- and S-Bahn trains in Apple maps […] The map options for other Austrian cities have been expanded as well. With random checks, for example, we could identify the integrated regional railways in Innsbruck, but no comprehensive public transport support.

The site notes that Apple hasn’t yet added Austria to its official list of supported countries. The company may be waiting for further cities to come online before it does so.

Apple Maps public transit navigation has been available for some time in neighbouring Germany, and the site suggests that the country may be high up the list for the next level of support: real-time transit data.

With basic support, you can plan a journey based on timetabled services, but real-time transit data takes into account delays, disruptions and service cancellations to give more accurate timings.

I last year outlined three reasons for Apple to make this a higher priority. Since then, the coronavirus crisis has added a fourth, seeing a boon in cycle commuting as people seek to avoid using public transit.

