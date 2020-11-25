Kuo: iPhone 12 demand strong, new form factor Apple Watch and MacBooks in late 2021

In a report today, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his view on Apple’s product momentum heading into the holidays. Most importantly to Apple’s bottom line, Kuo sees better than expected demand for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, apparently offsetting slightly–weaker sell-through of 12 and 12 mini.

In terms of new products, Kuo indicates that form factor redesigns are coming to the Apple Watch and the MacBook lineup, in the second half of 2021.

As far as the iPad business is concerned, Kuo says demand for the new iPad Air has been strong. He teases that the iPad product lineup will continue to be compelling in 2021 with the addition of mini-LED displays and 5G cellular connectivity.

For the Apple Watch, customer response to Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE has reportedly been strong. Kuo says to expect ‘innovative health management functions and improved form factor design’ with new models of Apple Watch coming next year.

Reception to Apple’s first ARM Macs has also been better than expected according to Kuo. The analyst reiterates his previous predictions that Apple will introduce new Apple silicon Macs with all new form factor and industrial design, in the second half of 2021.

However, it is less positive news for AirPods. Kuo says AirPods shipments are lower than originally estimated, with Kuo now forecasting a 5-10% decline in year-over-year sales for the next six month period. Another contributing factor is that Kuo now expects the launch of ‘AirPods 3’ to be delayed from early 2021 to the April-June timeframe.

