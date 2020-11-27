Apple Store Black Friday: get up to $150 gift card with purchase of iPhone, iPad, Mac and more

The Apple Store has today launched its Black Friday shopping event. The company is offering a gift card with eligible iPhone, iPad Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, HomePod and Beats purchases. The event runs from November 27 through November 30.

As usual, you will definitely find better promotions elsewhere: check out 9to5Toys for the best Black Friday deals coverage. However, if you were planning on buying from the Apple Store, you can now get a little extra bonus …

So, if you are looking for a slightly better value gift idea this holiday shopping season, this is what Apple has for you. But remember, you can save much more elsewhere: eg Apple at Amazon, Apple Watch deals at Best Buy and more.

Remember, Apple unified its gift cards earlier this year so the included Apple Gift Card can be used on any future Apple purchase, either a hardware item at the Apple Store or a digital purchase like paying for apps or an Apple Music subscription

Apple is selective about which products qualify for the gift card promotion. You will be able to get a gift card with the purchase of an iPhone SE, iPhone 11, or iPhone XR. The iPhone 12 models are not participating in the deal.

Similarly, a gift card will only be offered to Apple Watch Series 3 buyers — the SE and Series 6 are not eligible. Gift cards are included with purchases of AirPods Pro or second-generation AirPods however. Regarding iPads, the iPad Pro and iPad mini are eligible — not the new iPad Air. The eligibility of Macs is also limited to select models and doesn’t include the newest M1 machines.

Gift cards are also offered with the purchase of Apple TV, HomePod, Beats Studio 3 headphones, Beats Solo Pro headphones, Beats Solo3 headphones, Powerbeats Pro, and standard Powerbeats.

Of course, you don’t get a $150 gift card with the cheaper items. The value of the credit varies depending on how expensive the item is. Cheaper items like Apple Watch, or Beats accessories only qualify for a $25 gift card.

Here’s the full breakdown:

iPhone SE: $50 gift card

iPhone XR: $50 gift card

iPhone 11: $50 gift card

iPad mini: $50 gift card

iPad Pro 11-inch: $100 gift card

iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $100 gift card

MacBook Pro 16-inch: $150 gift card

iMac 21.5-inch: $150 gift card

MacBook Air: $50 gift card

MacBook Pro 13-inch: $50 gift card

Apple Watch Series 3: $25 gift card

AirPods: $25 gift card

AirPods Pro: $25 gift card

HomePod: $100 gift card

Apple TV: $50 gift card

Shop online or in retail stores to take advantage of Apple’s Black Friday promo. The shopping event ends on Cyber Monday, November 30. For the latest and greatest Black Friday deals across all retailers, stay tuned to 9to5Toys.

