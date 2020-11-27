Every year, Black Friday sales bring some of the best deals on iPhone we’ll see all year. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as carriers like Verizon and AT&T, are offering some great deals this week, including free devices when you switch or trade in your old phone. Stay updated on all the best iPhone Black Friday deals below…

Best iPhone Black Friday 2020 deals that are live right now

Deals on iPhone 12 and 12 mini from carriers

For Black Friday 2020, Verizon is offering up the latest iPhones — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini — from Apple for FREE when you switch from a competitor and trade-in select devices. Caveat: You’ll need to subscribe to a Verizon Unlimited plan for 24 months to take advantage of this one.

In other carrier deals, AT&T has some great discounts on the latest smartphones, including the iPhone. Most notable here is perhaps the iPhone 12 mini for FREE when you trade-in various eligible devices, very similar to the current deal from Verizon. You can also pick up the older iPhone XS with 64GB of storage for $1 per month if you wish.

In our review of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, we called the small phone “the best iPhone of all time”:

The iPhone 12 proves that you don’t need a “pro” iPhone to garner a great experience. Conceptually, the iPhone 12 mini is the best iPhone of all time in my eyes due to its design, size, and features. It’s like a modern-day iPhone SE, and many of you know how I feel about the SE. But as much as I like the idea of going back to a small phone, and as much as my fingers would appreciate that, I just can’t. I’ve been spoiled by large phones, and there’s never been a larger iPhone than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Deals on entry-level iPhone SE

If you’re in the market for something a little less pricey, you should check out Cricket Wireless, which is offering the Apple iPhone SE 64GB for $49.99 shipped. Down from the regular $399 (and $120 less than 9to5Toys’ previous pre-paid mention), this deal simply requires that you jump over from a competitor.

Reviews of the iPhone SE 2020 called it one of the best budget smartphones ever made:

Reviews have dropped today for Apple’s highly anticipated new entry-level iPhone and it’s getting overwhelmingly positive responses. Some of the feedback concludes it’s “everything you need,” “a super value for the price,” “the best budget smartphone out there” and that it could be “the most important thing Apple’s made this year.”

Beyond that, iPhone deals are somewhat slim this year — almost everything worthwhile will be going live next week at the earliest. As always you can follow our Black Friday 2020 guide over at 9to5Toys to stay in the loop on all the latest deals as they pop up.

