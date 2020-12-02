SpotHero digital parking service announces integration with Apple CarPlay

SpotHero, a digital parking service that connects drivers with parking lots and valet services, today announced a major update to its iOS app that brings support for Apple CarPlay.

With SpotHero, users can book and pay for a parking space directly from the app or website. The platform is available in over 300 cities across the United States and Canada. And now iOS users will have a great advantage by installing the latest version of the app.

Version 4.63.0 of SpotHero adds compatibility with Apple CarPlay. That means users with CarPlay-enabled media centers can now access and reserve parking spaces directly on the car dashboard.

Drivers can book and pay for parking near their destination, rebook at a recently visited parking facility or pull up an existing parking pass while en route to a destination. SpotHero joins the CarPlay app ecosystem that includes navigation, audio, communication and more. To get started with this CarPlay integration, drivers need the latest version of the SpotHero app and iOS 14.

You can check out the video below to see SpotHero in action on CarPlay:

SpotHero is available for free on the App Store. Although the app works with any iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 or later, the CarPlay app requires an iPhone with iOS 14.

