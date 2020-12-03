Apple releases macOS 11.1 beta 2 for developers with bug fixes and new boot options

The latest macOS beta release is now available for developers with a number of bug fixes and performance improvements. Fixes have arrived for VoiceOver, AppKit, full-screen issues, and more while there are several new boot options included in this build.

Apple released the second developer beta of macOS 11.1 today and it comes with a number of fixes and improvements.

Resolved issues included in this release are for VoiceOver, App Kit, Mac Catalyst, a full-screen mode problem with iOS apps, and zoom-to-fit. There are also some improvements with new boot options.

You should see the latest beta become available soon if it’s not already from System Preferences > Software Update if already enrolled in the developer beta. Or you can download it from Apple’s Developer website.

macOS 11.1 beta 2 full release notes:

Accessibility

Resolved in macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2

VoiceOver now supports InfoVox voices from AcapellaGroup. (64880915)

AppKit

Known Issues

Certain NSToolbar controls unexpectedly draw a background highlight when you click or roll over them. (71592628)

Mac Catalyst

Known Issues

When you present a view controller with page sheet or form sheet presentation style, the size of the view controller’s root view is, by default, determined by the value returned from the presented view controller’s preferredContentSize method and the view is not resizable. You can arrange for the presented view controller to be resizable by using Auto Layout to specify the maximum and minimum sizes of its root view. To enable this, set the canResizeToFitContent property of the application’s main window to YES. One way to do this is to override the willMove(toWindow:) or didMoveToWindow() methods of a view in the main view controller. (65254666)For example: - (void)willMoveToWindow:(UIWindow *)newWindow { [super willMoveToWindow:newWindow]; newWindow.canResizeToFitContent = YES;}

Resolved in macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2

Full-screen mode in a non-resizable iOS & iPadOS app now works as expected. (71440982)

The zoom-to-fit state is now preserved across app launches. (70885745)

Resolved in macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2

Booting back into macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 after installing macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta onto a separate volume on Macs with Apple silicon is now supported. (71353899)

Using either macOS Recovery or a bootable installer to reinstall macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta on Macs with Apple silicon is now supported. (71221267)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: