9to5Mac Happy Hour 306: MagSafe Duo released, best apps of the year, Apple product mystery

- Dec. 4th 2020 5:20 pm PT

0

Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss how Apple’s new leather sleeve for iPhone 12 works, MagSafe Duo launching, Apple Music Replay versus Spotify Wrapped, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air rumors for 2021, Apple’s apps of the year choices, Apple Fitness+ launching soon, and a mystery Apple product possibly launching on December 8.

Zac Hall

Benjamin Mayo

