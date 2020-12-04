9to5Mac Happy Hour 306: MagSafe Duo released, best apps of the year, Apple product mystery

Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss how Apple’s new leather sleeve for iPhone 12 works, MagSafe Duo launching, Apple Music Replay versus Spotify Wrapped, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air rumors for 2021, Apple’s apps of the year choices, Apple Fitness+ launching soon, and a mystery Apple product possibly launching on December 8.

Sponsored by Amazon Alexa: Get $10 off a two-pack of Sengled Smart Color-Changing Light Bulbs, only at amazon.com/happyhour.

Sponsored by RemoteHQ: Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour.

Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: Try CleanMyMac X for free & get 30% off to optimize and clean your Mac.

preload=”none”

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: