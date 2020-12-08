The Release Candidate version of iOS 14.3 is now available to developers and public beta users. In addition to many of the changes we’ve already reported, iOS 14.3 RC includes changes to the TV app, the Health app, and more. Apple has also released watchOS 7.2 RC and tvOS 14.3 RC.

With today’s release of iOS 14.3 RC, we expect a release to the general public sometime within the next week, likely on Monday, December 14.

Apple has moved away from the previously-used golden master naming for near-final beta releases. Instead, going forward the company will use the term “Release Candidate,” or RC to reference a near-final beta release.

iOS 14.3 RC is available to developers and public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers.

iOS 14.3 includes support for the new ProRAW photo format for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users. There are also two other changes for the Camera app:

Option to record video at 25 fps

Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

The update also brings rare changes to the Apple TV app:

An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

iOS 14.3 also makes it easier to set custom app icons thanks to the ability to run shortcuts from the Home screen without launching the Shortcuts app first. The update also brings support for setting Ecosia as your default search engine and support for installing software updates for third-party HomeKit accessories directly in the Home app.

Finally, iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 lay the groundwork for Apple Fitness+, which will officially launch to everyone on December 14. Learn more in our full coverage right here.

Here are the release notes for iOS 14.3 RC:

Apple Fitness+

A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max

Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos

Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Option to record video at 25 fps

Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Privacy

New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the appâs privacy practices

TV app

An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips

Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather

Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico

Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app

App folders may fail to open

Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power

Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

