Sonos S2 iOS app launches support for dual Subs with home theater setups

Sonos is out with an update that will be welcome news for those looking for more bass. The latest Sonos S2 iOS app release allows owners of its home theater speakers or Amp to use two of the company’s wireless Subs simultaneously.

Sonos offers solid sound and features across its latest products like Apple AirPlay 2 support, Dolby Atmos, and more. Now it will be possible to set up certain Sonos systems with two wireless Subs.

Dual Subs has been a long-requested feature from Sonos users and the company announced the news today while detailing the compatible speakers that will work with the new setup.

The functionality will work with the newer Arc and Beam soundbars as well as older Playbar and Playbase home theater speakers. Another option to use the dual Sub feature is with the Sonos Amp.

Sonos notes that “This update is only available as an option in the S2 app, and at least one of the Subs in the setup must be a Sub (Gen 3) due to its added processing power.”

Along with the dual Sub update, the Sonos One SL Union LA edition is being re-released at 2:00 pm ET at Union’s store and Sheila Bridges.com. Here’s how Sonos describes the collaboration with Sheila Bridges and Union LA:

This Limited Edition Sonos One SL was created in partnership with Color of Change as part of their #TellBlackStories initiative – which celebrates the voices of creators, changemakers, and activists leading the movement for authentic and powerful representation of Black people.

