Smart HDR is a camera feature that first appeared on iPhone in 2018 with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but to this day it can be a nuisance for photographers that actually prefer images that aren’t so high in dynamic range. Here’s everything you need to know about the feature and how to disable it.

What is the iPhone Smart HDR feature?

Before deciding to disable Smart HDR on an iPhone, you should understand exactly what the feature is and what its technology does to a given photo. Smart HDR uses AI and other computational photography techniques to splice together the best photo. Essentially, the feature takes a series of exposures before and after you hit the photo shutter to capture all the bright highlights, mid-tones, and dark shadows. Smart HDR then takes the best elements of each frame and combines them into one perfect exposed image.

Typically, this is a useful and welcomed feature amongst those snapping photos on their iPhones. However, with annual advancements in Apple’s iPhone cameras (most recently the Smart HDR 3 in the iPhone 12), some people may not want their photos so perfectly captured — especially for certain close up portrait mode shots. If that’s the case, here’s everything you need to know to disable Smart HDR on your iPhone.

How to disable Smart HDR

Open Settings > Camera. Toggle Smart HDR off.

Unfortunately, there’s no longer anyway to enable standard HDR on the newer iPhones.

For all other iPhones, you can disable Auto HDR:

Settings > Camera. Toggle Auto HDR off.

If you’re using an iPhone with HDR capabilities, it’s best to try it out for yourself before deciding to disable Smart HDR. Here’s a list of current iPhones that currently offer the feature:

List of iPhone models with Smart HDR

iPhone XS – Smart HDR

iPhone XS Max – Smart HDR

iPhone XR – Smart HDR

iPhone SE (second generation) – Next Generation Smart HDR

iPhone 11 – Next Generation Smart HDR

iPhone 11 Pro – Next Generation Smart HDR

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Next Generation Smart HDR

iPhone 12 – Smart HDR 3

iPhone 12 Pro – Smart HDR 3

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Smart HDR 3

