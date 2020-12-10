Apple releases second iOS 14.3 RC and macOS Big Sur 11.1 RC to developers

Following the release of iOS 14.3 RC on Tuesday, Apple has just released another build of iOS 14.3 RC to developers and beta testers. Named iOS 14.3 RC 2, the update is now available for users running the previous RC build.

Apple has moved away from the previously-used golden master naming for near-final beta releases. Instead, going forward the company will use the term “Release Candidate,” or RC to reference a near-final beta release.

iOS 14.3 enables Apple ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users, plus some changes for the Apple TV app and compatibility for Apple Fitness+. While the official update is expected to be released next week, Apple is still making some minor adjustments to iOS 14.3.

It’s unknown what changes with iOS 14.3 RC 2, but probably the company fixed some serious bug. Apple is also releasing macOS Big Sur 11.1 RC today, which enhances support for the new M1 Macs.

iOS 14.3 RC 2 is available to developers and public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers.

For macOS users, the update can be downloaded and installed through the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app.

Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac, if you found any changes in today’s updates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: