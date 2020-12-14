Apple adds curated workout gear page to online store as Fitness+ launches

Apple Fitness+ has officially launched with iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2. While you can do many of the workouts without needing any gear, there are some workout types that you’ll need weights, a bike, rower, and more. Now Apple’s landing page for a curated collection of workout equipment has gone live.

Various options highlighted on the new Apple Fitness+ special equipment page has been live on Apple’s website before today but now the whole collection is featured in one place.

For many Apple Fitness+ workouts, you don’t need any special equipment at all. But when you want to take your workouts further, all the gear is right here.

Apple has some filters to more easily browse its recommended gear but for now, the list is relatively small with 12 items ranging from iPhone stands, to dumbbells, two stationary bikes to an Apple-exclusive rower, two treadmills to some yoga accessories. But certainly, the collection will expand over time.

Check out the full collection of recommended gear from Apple here.

