JumpCloud releases Conditional Access Policies for macOS to enable zero trust networking

JumpCloud, the popular cloud-based Directory service, has just released Conditional Access Policies to enable organizations to move to zero trust networking.

JumpCloud’s Conditional Access Policies includes four key components to enable zero trust networking. These components are particularly vital in remote work situations where employees are shipped laptops directly from Apple, and then organizational policy determines which devices can connect to which company resources. With this release, it’s easier for organizations to adopt a “never trust, always verify” model (zero trust).

Identity Trust: JumpCloud’s directory as a service manages an organization’s identities, including all credential control, two-factor verification, and contextual data to ensure appropriate permission levels when accessing resources.

JumpCloud’s directory as a service manages an organization’s identities, including all credential control, two-factor verification, and contextual data to ensure appropriate permission levels when accessing resources. Network Trust: JumpCloud’s Network Trust enables organizations to ensure authentication requests are only allowed from specific IP addresses or ranges of addresses. This restricts traffic to resources only from locations organizations know or otherwise ‘trust.’

JumpCloud’s Network Trust enables organizations to ensure authentication requests are only allowed from specific IP addresses or ranges of addresses. This restricts traffic to resources only from locations organizations know or otherwise ‘trust.’ Device Trust: The Device Trust components ensure that employees only access company resources from company-owned and secured devices through JumpCloud’s MDM.

The Device Trust components ensure that employees only access company resources from company-owned and secured devices through JumpCloud’s MDM. Policy-Driven Access Control: Tying this new identity, network, and device trust functions together are new simple-to-implement access control policies. The policies provide a customizable and multi-tiered approach enforcing multi-factor authentication

“Our clients have a wide range of identity management needs, made even more complex with a global distribution of users, devices, and the networks they’re signing onto,” said Brian Coleman, founder of MatchstickBHM. “With JumpCloud’s new Conditional Access policies, we can strengthen our Zero Trust posture with trusted identity, network, and device, and manage it through a single admin portal.”

This announcement from JumpCloud follows recent releases of day-one support for macOS Big Sur and deeper Apple MDM functionality. JumpCloud’s Conditional Access policies are available as part of the JumpCloud Platform Plus package, and can also be added to other packages.

