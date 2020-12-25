Did someone get you a present from Apple, but it’s not quite what you wanted? Read on for a quick look at Apple’s 2020 holiday return policy, and how to return a gift.

While Apple doesn’t offer big discounts on its products around the holidays, it does share a gift guide as well as extending its normal return period.

What is Apple’s 2020 holiday return policy?

For 2020, products purchased from Apple between November 10 and December 25 are eligible for return or exchange until January 8

Keep in mind that some items are non-returnable: Electronic Software Downloads Software Up-to-Date Program Products (software upgrades) Apple Store Gift Cards Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets) Apple Print Products



Ways to make a return to Apple:

Head to an Apple Store

Ship it to Apple. You can look up details to return your gift to Apple here.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: