Various iPhones on sale from $130 in today’s best deals, plus nearly $50 off 10.2-inch iPad, more

Today’s best deals include various iPhones on sale from $130, plus you can save on 10.2-inch iPad models, and Apple Watch bands, too. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone deals start at $130 with various models discounted

Woot offers a selection of iPhones from $130. Our top pick is the certified refurbished iPhone X 256GB for $390. Originally $1,149, this offer drops from Apple’s current $679 refurbished listings and is $30 less than our previous mention. iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. You can count on this device receiving software updates from Apple for years to come, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Take nearly $50 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad

Best Buy is currently taking up to $49 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. That brings the Wi-Fi 128GB model down to $380. As a comparison, it typically goes for $429, and it’s now sold out at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date.

With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. It includes an A12 chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

Put this affordable leather Apple Watch band on your wrist

Marge Plus via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Brown for $7. That’s down from the usual $12 or more price tag and matches the second-best we’ve tracked. While Apple is charging significantly more for a first-party Watch band, this alternative comes in at a particularly notable price. This is an easy way to add some additional style to your wrist without breaking the bank, which is particularly compelling if you had a new Watch under the tree this holiday season. Compatible with all Apple Watch models.

