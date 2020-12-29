Latest Apple Pay promotion offers 20% discount on Grubhub orders

In the latest special offer of 2020 for Apple Pay users, Apple is promoting its payment service with 20% discount for orders in the Grubhub app or website. The offer, of course, is valid when you checkout with Apple Pay.

The company has sent emails to consumers in the United States with details about Apple Pay promotion. From today, December 29, 2020, until January 1, 2021, you can order anything from Grubhub’s app or website and pay with Apple Pay to get a 20% discount. “Your favorite meal, delivered. 20% off with Grubhub,” says Apple.

You must enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout in order to enable the offer. The offer is valid for orders of $10 or more and may not be applied for purchases containing alcoholic beverages.

For one-time use on a delivery order of $10+ (before tax, tip, and fees) placed on grubhub.com or the Grubhub app only using Apple Pay as payment method. To redeem, click on the offer link or enter code APPLEPAY at checkout on a qualifying order. Discount will be applied to order subtotal (before tax, tip, and fees). Cannot be combined with other discounts or cash. May not be applied toward purchases containing alcohol. Only valid on personal (non-corporate) accounts. Offer expires on January 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT or while supplies last.

The Grubhub app is available for free on the iOS App Store and you can also access the Grubhub website on your Mac to pay with Apple Pay through Safari. You can also learn how to set up Apple Pay on all of your devices in our full guide right here.

