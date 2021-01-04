Comment: Apple should treat the Memoji watch face like a fitness Tamagotchi

One of the new watch faces introduced in watchOS 7 was the Memoji face. To be honest, it felt like an afterthought. It’s really just a digital clock with Memoji and Animoji that already existed slapped on top. Nevertheless, it’s a really fun watch face with tons of potential. In fact, there’s a rather obvious way to supercharge it.

Apple hasn’t introduced any new Activity watch faces since watchOS 3 and with Fitness+ it’s clear that Apple has bigger plans for activity and health. So why not turn the Memoji face into a new more interactive fitness one. One that responds and reacts to your movement and your present health.





The current Memoji watch face with the octopus Animoji

The current Animoji and Memoji are already really expressive. They feel alive but could feel so much more so. Currently, they respond to a wrist raise or a tap on the display. They jump around, the make funny faces, they giggle, they smile, they even wink. These characters are likely the same models that are mapped to your face on iPhone and iPad Pro so theoretically they are capable of an insanely wide range of motion. They could be sad, they could be tired, they could even laugh or blow kisses.

Connecting Animoji to movement & health





Animoji can show a wide range of emotions

Apple should link your Animoji or Memoji to your activity rings, heart rate, blood oxygen, breathing, and more in an effort to bring these characters to life and motivate users. When you feel tired, your Animoji could also look tired. When you’re running, your Animoji could be out of breathe. When you’re about to go to bed, your Animoji could yawn. When you meet a fitness goal your Animoji could celebrate. There are endless different ways for them to liven these characters and put them in sync with you.





Each Animoji character has unique movements

Apple could even include a mode for hardcore fitness fanatics that forces you to keep your Animoji alive. Meet your fitness goals for the day, close your rings and your Animoji survives. If you continuously miss your goals or fail to finish closing your rings, your Animoji could disappear.

What do you think about this idea? Let us know in the comments below!

