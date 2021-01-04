Jamf is now managing 20 million devices around the world as Apple’s enterprise growth continues

Today, Jamf has announced that it is now managing 20 million Apple devices for customers around the world. In the past five years, they’ve added 16 million devices compared to just 4 million devices through its first 13 years.

“Coming into 2015, Jamf was 13 years old and managing less than 4 million devices for approximately 5,000 customers. That year, as the enterprise saw a growing number of professionals demanding to use Apple at work, we set an aggressive goal to empower the new workforce by running on 20 million Apple devices by the end of 2020,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “Through our mission to help organizations succeed with Apple, we are proud to have achieved this milestone, and more importantly to have enabled so many organizations to help their employees, doctors, nurses, teachers and students get the most out of their technology and be their best.”

Jamf now has more than 47,000 customers, adding more than 4 million devices and 11,000 customers in 2020 alone. Its customers include 24 of Forbe’s 25 most valuable brands, all of the top 10 of Bankrate’s largest U.S. banks, all 10 of the global universities according to U.S. News & World Report, 16 of the top 20 best U.S. hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report, and seven of the top 10 Fortune 500 tech companies.

Jamf sells three types of mobile device management systems for Apple products. Jamf Pro, formerly known as the Casper Suite, is the “powerhouse” product offering the largest feature set. Jamf School is a K-12 focused MDM solution aimed to make it easier to implement and manage products in education, and Jamf Now is a small-business focused MDM solution. Jamf also offers Jamf Connect to streamline Mac authentication and identity management as many organizations move away from Active Directory and Jamf Protect for Mac endpoint security.

Apple products are used by all members of the Fortune 500, so organizations that have typically relied on Windows-based products with Microsoft based management solutions are in need of macOS and iOS focused management solutions. With 2020 moving many companies and schools completely remote, Jamf continued innovating around zero-touch deployment for at-home employees, virtual education options for students, and remote patient care. With most of these trends continuing into 2021, it’s not surprising to see Jamf reach the 20 million device number, and it’ll likely continue to grow.

