Apple has appointed Monica Lozano to its board of directors.

Monica Lozano, president and CEO of College Futures Foundation, has been elected to Apple’s board of directors. Lozano brings with her a broad range of leadership experience in the public and private sectors, as well as a long and storied track record as a champion for equity, opportunity, and representation …

Lozano is also on the boards of both Target and Bank of America. Apple cited her work to provide more equal educational opportunities for demographic groups often left behind.

In her role as CEO of College Futures Foundation, Lozano has been a tireless advocate for expanding access to higher education, partnering with philanthropic organizations, state and local governments, and local communities to improve opportunity for low-income students and students of color […] “Monica has been a true leader and trailblazer in business, media, and an ever-widening circle of philanthropic efforts to realize a more equitable future — in our schools and in the lives of all people,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Her values and breadth of experience will help Apple continue to grow, to innovate, and to be a force for good in the lives of our teams, customers, and communities.” “Monica has been a pioneer in every organization fortunate enough to benefit from her vision and expertise,” said Arthur Levinson, Apple’s chairman. “After a thorough and fruitful search, I couldn’t be more confident in the positive impact Monica will have on our board and Apple as a whole.”

Lozano expressed her allegiance with Apple’s vision of technology as an empowering force.

“I’ve always admired Apple’s commitment to the notion that technology, at its best, should empower all people to improve their lives and build a better world,” said Lozano. “I look forward to working with Tim, Art, and the other board members to help Apple carry those values forward and build on a rich and productive history.”

She spent most of her career to date as editor and publisher of La Opinión, the largest Spanish-language newspaper in the US, before becoming CEO and chair of parent company ImpreMedia.

As a woman, and the child of first-generation Mexican-Americans, the appointment will go some way to addressing criticisms that Apple’s leadership is ‘male and pale.’ Although Apple’s diversity report shows progress, critics say that it relies too heavily on retail stores for its diversity claims, while its senior execs are still primarily white men.

