Apple launches Limited Edition AirPods Pro to celebrate Chinese New Year

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, Apple has introduced a limited edition pair of AirPods Pro available in multiple Asian countries including, mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia. This coming new year is the year of the Ox and Apple has created an adorable new emoji character to celebrate. On these countries’ homepages, Apple has also added a new custom logo to commemorate the occasion.

These limited edition AirPods Pro are available for the same price as any other pair of AirPods Pro. For example, in mainland China they are RMB 1,999 and in Hong Kong HK 1,999. The unique emoji applied to the AirPods Pro case depicts the classic cow emoji with a smaller cow emoji popping out of its head with stars floating around it. The box for these AirPods Pro even includes the same unique emoji in red.

Aside from the special box and the unique emoji imprinted on the case, these AirPods Pro are functionally identical to existing ones. Nevertheless, these are sure to be very popular. After all, any limited edition Apple product usually is.

If you are in any of these countries, you can pick up a pair of these limited edition AirPods Pro from an Apple retail store or order them on apple.com. Apple also has a 2 units per order limit. These are shipping immediately. They are also available for in-store pick up in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan if you are eager to get your hands on them.





