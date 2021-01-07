Accessory makers preparing for Apple’s AirTags as Kuo suggests 2021 release

Accessory companies are deep into the process of preparing for Apple’s forthcoming AirTag item trackers. Newly leaked images from Evan Blass show how Apple accessory maker Nomad is planning to release an array of products to complement Apple’s item trackers.
We still don’t when Apple plans to release its long-awaited AirTag item trackers. Most recently, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple plans to release its item trackers sometime in 2021. This comes after years of rumors, with evidence of AirTags appearing in iOS 13.
The leaked images from Evan Blass show that Nomad is planning to release a pair of accessories for AirTags in 2021.
AirTags Keychain
- 3D formed leather shape to hold AirTags
- Leather and microfiber construction
AirTags Glasses Holder
- Rubber tensioner holds AirTags and provides a secure fit
- Interchangeable attachment points fit all sizes of glasses
- Premium braided black cord
What’s important to keep in mind, however, is that Apple does not share details about its products with accessory makers ahead of product releases. Instead, such companies often base their product plans on rumors and supply chain information. This means that Nomad has no inside information on AirTags, but rather is simply planning — like the rest of us — for whenever Apple finally releases the accessory.
Ultimately, even if this leak doesn’t provide any additional information on when we might see AirTags released, it does offer an interesting look at how popular Apple accessory makers are planning to release alongside the item trackers. Notably, Apple is also planning to be developing some sort of leather accessory for AirTags.
