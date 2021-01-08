Deals: iPhones start at $380, Best Buy 3-day sale, MagSafe chargers, more

Today’s best deals include a selection of iPhone price drops at Woot, Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale, and a small discount on the new MagSafe charger from Apple. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone deals start at $380 today only

Today only, Woot is offering various certified refurbished iPhones from $380. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $380. That’s the best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. You can also pick up the iPhone XS Max model from $450, which is down from the original $1,099 price tag.

Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for Face ID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale

Best Buy is heading into the weekend today with its latest 3-day that’s discounting a selection of Apple gear, smart home accessories, Chromebooks, and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35, and free curbside pickup is available, as well. Headlining here is the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $110. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items and the very first discount of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker.

Save a few dollars on Apple’s new MagSafe charger

Amazon offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $36. This is the first price drop we’ve tracked from the usual $39 going rate. While not a substantial discount, we don’t expect to see this product marked down often and it’s frequently been out of stock at various retailers.

The new MagSafe Charger from Apple delivers fast power-ups and a magnetic design that makes it easy for users to attach to any of Apple’s latest iPhones. I’ve been using one of these for a few months now, and coupled with the superior animation experience on the device when attached, it makes for a great everyday charger.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

