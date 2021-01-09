Get up to 85% off MacX Ripper Pro, Converter Pro and MediaTrans for a limited time

Looking to rip, organize, and make your DVD collection available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more? MacXDVD is running a New Year sale offering lifetime licenses for its popular software at super affordable prices. And it’s not only is MacX DVD Ripper Pro available up to 85% off with this promo, MacX Video Converter Pro and MediaTrans are up for grabs too.

This holiday promotion from MacXDVD sees the developer’s software go from just $9.95 for lifetime licenses this week (normally $67.95 for MacX DVD Ripper Pro).

For the first 200 customers, MacXDVD is offering the option to buy MacX DVD Ripper Pro, Video Converter Pro, or MediaTrans for $9.95. Each app will then go for $19.95 for the next 300 buyers, $29.95 for the following 500 orders, and $39.95 for the final 1,000.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is the number one app for ripping and digitizing your DVD collection to Mac, iPhone, iPad, NAS, backup drives, and more.

Hardware acceleration lets you rip DVDs in as little as 5 minutes and MacX DVD Ripper Pro can even rip old or damaged discs, 99-title and new DVDs.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro lets users digitize DVDs to MP4, H.264, MOV, MKV, AVI, and more.

MacX Video Converter Pro

MacX Video Converter Pro is a video converter powerhouse. It’s was designed specifically with 4K UHD in mind and can handle conversion to pretty much any format (370+ codecs and 420+ profiles).

These include popular codecs like AV1, MP4, HEVC, H.264, MOV, MKV, AVI, MTS, and many more which makes it easy to get video on any of your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices.

MacX Video Converter Pro also lets you download video and audio from over 1,000 websites like Facebook and Vimeo and includes a simple to use video editor to trim, crop, merge, rotate, and subtitle 4K and HD video.

Like MacX DVD Ripper Pro, Video Converter Pro uses hardware acceleration to allow for super-fast conversions. For example, a 5-minute 4K video can be converted as quickly as 1 minute.

MacX MediaTrans

MacX MediaTrans goes beyond the iPhone and iPad management you get natively with Finder in macOS. Of course you get features like backing up, transferring files, and deleting photos from your iOS devices. But you’re getting more advanced features like making iPhone ringtones, using your iPhone as a USB drive, converting video to iOS compatible formats, and more.

