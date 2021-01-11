‘Among Us’ led the most downloaded mobile games ranking in December 2020

Games are a fundamental part of the App Store and the iOS ecosystem, which is why Apple keeps highlighting how the iPhone and iPad are great gaming devices. A new research from AppFigures shows that Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game during the holidays, leading the ranking in December 2020.

The ranking includes the 10 most downloaded mobile games in December 2020 on the App Store and Google Play, in addition to another overall ranking considering both platforms. Among Us, a popular multiplayer online game, surprisingly led all three categories last month.

As pointed out by the AppFigures research, the mobile game was already the most popular one in November in both App Store and Google Play and remained so in December. Apple itself nominated Among Us as one of the “trends of 2020.” Among Us registered more than 48 million downloads last month, most of them from Google Play.

Among Us! ended a fantastic year by adding an estimated 48M new downloads in December. That’s its lowest month since taking off in August, but then again, it’s 48,000,000 new downloads. Most of which came through Google Play, which outpaces the App Store four to one.

In the App Store ranking, Project Makeover was the second most downloaded game in December, with Sushi Roll 3D coming right behind it. Other classic games like Roblox and Subway Surfers are also in the top 10 ranking, which you can see below.

The survey also reveals that the games in the ranking combined were downloaded a total of 240 million times globally. 18% of these downloads, which is about 42 million, came from the iOS App Store, while the rest were through Google Play on Android.

You can read the full report on the AppFigures website.

