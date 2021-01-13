Apple releases iOS 14.4 beta 2 and more for developers

Almost a month after releasing the first beta, Apple today is releasing iOS 14.4 beta 2 to developer beta testers. iOS 14.4 includes new features for the Handoff experience with HomePod mini, among a few other changes to VoiceOver and Shortcuts.

iOS 14.4 beta 2 details

iOS 14.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 14.4 beta 2 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers.

In addition to second developer beta of iOS 14.4, has also released tvOS 14.4 beta 2 and a new macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta. There is also a new watchOS 7.2 beta available to developers today.

iOS 14.4 developer beta 2, build number: 18D5043d

tvOS 14.4 developer beta 2, build number: 18K5793d

iPadOS 14.4 developer beta 2, build number: 18D5043d

watchOS 7.2 developer beta 2, build number: 18S5793d

Here’s our full video detailing all of the changes that came with the first beta of iOS 14.4 last month:

Subscribe to 9to5mac on YouTube for more videos

If you spot any changes in iOS 14.4 beta 2, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: