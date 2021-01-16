On March 13, 2020, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As regions around the world ease and impose new restrictions, Apple reopens stores with additional safety procedures and temporarily recloses other locations. In the US, each state has responded differently to the virus, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen, and has detailed its comprehensive safety measures in an open letter to customers. Health and safety procedures vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on order pickup and Genius Bar support. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app, as many locations are open for shopping appointments or Express storefront service only.

Apple Stores in the US initially began reopening on May 11, 2020. Some locations have closed and reopened again since June 2020 due to local COVID-19 outbreaks. If you need to visit an Apple Store during the holiday season, we’ve created a simple guide with just the key information you need to know about the new experience. To book a one-on-one shopping appointment, visit Apple’s website or the Apple Store app.

We’ll update this article as new information is made official, so check back often.

Is My Apple Store Open?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon.

Red ◆ pins mark closed stores

pins mark closed stores Green ● pins mark reopened stores

pins mark reopened stores Yellow ◉ pins mark stores that will reopen soon

Note: many locations are limited to Express pickup of online orders or shopping appointments.

Which Services Are Available At My Apple Store?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view the service model offered at your local Apple Store.

Rocket 🚀 pins mark open Express storefronts

pins mark open Express storefronts Red ❌ pins mark closed Express storefronts

pins mark closed Express storefronts Green ● pins mark stores open by appointment

pins mark stores open by appointment Yellow 🚘 pins mark stores offering Curbside pickup

View the chart below to learn the differences between each service model.

UpdateD JANUARY 16, 8 AM CST

🛍 Know Before You Go Face masks are required. You’ll need a temperature check at the door. Maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Shop online for easy pickup. Some stores offer appointment or storefront service only. All open locations offer Apple Pickup. 🦠 COVID-19 Procedures 🏙 Store reopenings are determined city by city. 📉 Government direction and health data factor into each reopening. ⏰ Customer occupancy has been reduced. 🎨 In-person Today at Apple sessions have been paused. 🧹 Janitorial staff clean every open store thoroughly. 🧽 Genius Bar products are cleaned on intake and customer return. 👥 Physical distancing is enforced in customer areas and back of house. 🌤 Comprehensive mental health resources are available to all employees.

📍 Apple Store Service Models Apple has temporarily modified the services offered at its stores for customer safety and convenience. Most US stores offer one of the following service models: 🏬 In-Store Service & Sales You are welcome inside for appointments and shopping while maintaining physical distancing guidelines. Store hours and customer occupancy may be reduced. 🚪 Storefront Service & Sales Online orders, prescheduled Genius Support, and one-on-one shopping appointments may be available at Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. 🕒 Express Online order pickup and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available at an Express storefront at or near Apple’s door. In-store shopping appointments and walk-ins are unavailable. Check below the hours section on your local store’s webpage to see if modified service is offered. 🗓 Curbside If you have the option to schedule Curbside pickup, you’ll be asked to provide contact information. Before your appointment, an Apple Specialist will contact you with directions.

🌐 Store Status By Region Region Stores Open 🇦🇺 Australia 22 22 🇦🇹 Austria 1 1 🇧🇪 Belgium 1 1 🇧🇷 Brazil 2 0 🇨🇦 Canada 28 27 🇨🇳 China mainland 42 42 🇫🇷 France 20 20 🇩🇪 Germany 15 0 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 6 6 🇮🇹 Italy 16 16 🇯🇵 Japan 10 10 🇲🇴 Macao 2 2 🇲🇽 Mexico 2 0 🇳🇱 Netherlands 3 3 🇸🇬 Singapore 3 3 🇰🇷 South Korea 1 1 🇪🇸 Spain 11 11 🇸🇪 Sweden 3 0 🇨🇭 Switzerland 4 4 🇹🇼 Taiwan 2 2 🇹🇭 Thailand 2 2 🇹🇷 Turkey 2 2 🇦🇪 UAE 3 2 🇬🇧 UK 38 0 🇺🇸 US 270 161* ‎338 of 509 Apple Stores Open ‎*US: Most locations open for Express pickup only. ‎Updated January 16

🗓 Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings January None Announced ‎‎Updated January 16

🟢 Initial 2020 Reopening Timeline Some locations have since reclosed. 🇨🇳 February 14 • China • (Select Stores) 🇨🇳 March 12 • China • (All Stores) 🇰🇷 April 18 • South Korea 🇦🇹 May 5 • Austria 🇦🇺 May 7 • Australia • (Select Stores) 🇩🇪 May 11 • Germany 🇺🇸 May 11 • US • (Select Stores) 🇨🇭 May 12 • Switzerland 🇮🇹 May 19 • Italy • (Select Stores) 🇨🇦 May 20 • Canada • (Select Stores) 🇯🇵 May 27 • Japan • (Select Stores) 🇦🇺 May 28 • Australia • (All Stores) 🇸🇪 May 28 • Sweden • (Select Stores) 🇹🇭 June 1 • Thailand 🇯🇵 June 3 • Japan • (All Stores) 🇧🇪 June 4 • Belgium 🇪🇸 June 4 • Spain • (Select Stores) 🇮🇹 June 4 • Italy • (All Stores) 🇪🇸 June 8 • Spain • (All Stores) 🇹🇷 June 8 • Turkey 🇦🇪 June 8 • UAE 🇫🇷 June 9 • France 🇸🇪 June 10 • Sweden • (All Stores) 🇳🇱 June 10 • Netherlands 🇬🇧 June 15 • UK • (Select Stores) 🇸🇬 June 24 • Singapore 🇨🇦 June 29 • Canada • (All Stores) 🇬🇧 July 29 • UK • (All Stores) 🇧🇷 October 7 • Brazil 🇲🇽 October 7 • Mexico ‎

🔴 COVID-19 Reclosure Timeline Some locations have since reopened. 🇺🇸 June 20 • US • (11 Stores) AZ • FL • NC • SC 🇺🇸 June 25 • US • (7 Stores) TX 🇺🇸 June 26 • US • (14 Stores) FL 🇬🇧 June 30 • UK • (1 Store) Leicester 🇺🇸 July 1 • US • (16 Stores) FL • MS • TX • UT 🇦🇺 July 2 • AU • (1 Store) Maribyrnong 🇺🇸 July 2 • US • (30 Stores) AL • CA • GA • ID • LA • NV • OK 🇺🇸 July 4 • US • (1 Store) PA 🇺🇸 July 8 • US • (2 Stores) CA • GA 🇦🇺 July 9 • AU • (4 Stores) Victoria 🇺🇸 July 10 • US • (12 Stores) CA • MD • OH • TN 🇺🇸 July 12 • US • (1 Store) AL 🇺🇸 July 13 • US • (1 Store) CA 🇺🇸 July 15 • US • (9 Stores) CA • KS • MD • MO • VA • WI 🇺🇸 July 18 • US • (3 Stores) AR • CA • NC 🇺🇸 July 19 • US • (5 Stores) OH • TN 🇺🇸 July 22 • US • (2 Stores) CA • DC 🇺🇸 July 26 • US • (4 Stores) MO • OH • VA 🇺🇸 July 31 • US • (1 Store) CA 🇺🇸 August 1 • US • (3 Stores) AK • CA 🇺🇸 August 2 • US • (2 Stores) KY • NV 🇭🇰 August 6 • HK • (1 Store) Kowloon Tong 🇪🇸 August 7 • ES • (1 Store) Zaragoza 🇨🇦 August 7 • CA • (1 Store) QC 🇺🇸 August 10 • US • (1 Store) IN 🇺🇸 August 19 • US • (3 Stores) HI 🇪🇸 August 24 • ES • (4 Stores) Madrid 🇪🇸 September 23 • ES • (2 Stores) Valladolid • Murcia 🇬🇧 September 25 • UK • (1 Store) Manchester 🇺🇸 September 26 • US • (1 Store) WI 🇫🇷 October 4 • FR • (1 Store) Vélizy-Villacoublay 🇫🇷 October 7 • FR • (1 Store) Paris 🇬🇧 October 24 • UK • (1 Store) Cardiff 🇧🇪 October 25 • BE • (1 Store) Brussels 🇬🇧 October 26 • UK • (1 Store) Belfast 🇫🇷 October 30 • FR • (17 Stores) Various Locations 🇨🇭 November 1 • CH • (1 Store) Geneva 🇺🇸 November 4 • US • (4 Stores) UT • WI 🇺🇸 November 5 • US • (1 Store) WI 🇫🇷 November 5 • FR • (7 Stores) Various Locations 🇮🇹 November 6 • IT • (7 Stores) Lombardy • Piedmont 🇬🇧 November 7 • UK • (1 Store) Glasgow 🇳🇱 November 9 • NL • (1 Store) Haarlem 🇦🇹 November 17 • AT • (1 Store) Vienna 🇺🇸 November 18 • US • (5 Stores) AK • IA • IN • NE • WI 🇦🇺 November 19 • AU • (1 Store) Adelaide 🇺🇸 November 20 • US • (1 Store) Albuquerque 🇮🇹 November 21 • IT • (2 Stores) Campi Bisenzio • Rimini 🇺🇸 November 23 • US • (1 Store) Grand Rapids 🇺🇸 December 5 • US • (6 Stores) MN • OK 🇹🇷 December 12 • TR • (2 Stores) Istanbul 🇩🇪 December 14 • DE • (1 Store) Dresden 🇳🇱 December 15 • NL • (3 Stores) Amsterdam • Den Haag • Haarlem 🇩🇪 December 16 • DE • (14 Stores) Various Locations 🇺🇸 December 18 • US • (2 Stores) CA 🇺🇸 December 19 • US • (55 Stores) CA • TN 🇲🇽 December 19 • MX • (2 Stores) Mexico City 🇧🇷 December 20 • BR • (2 Stores) Brazil 🇬🇧 December 20 • UK • (16 Stores) Various Locations 🇸🇪 December 22 • SE • (3 Stores) Täby • Malmö • Helsingborg 🇬🇧 December 22 • UK • (15 Stores) Various Locations 🇬🇧 December 25 • UK • (3 Stores) Cardiff • Belfast • Solihull 🇺🇸 December 29 • US • (1 Store) Washington, D.C. 🇺🇸 December 31 • US • (8 Stores) AZ • AL 2021 🇬🇧 January 1 • UK • (2 Stores) Norwich • Cambridge 🇬🇧 January 5 • UK • (18 Stores) Scotland • England 🇨🇦 January 8 • CA • (1 Store) Laval 🇦🇺 January 9 • AU • (3 Stores) Greater Brisbane 🇦🇪 January 9 • UAE • (1 Store) Dubai 🇺🇸 January 10 • US • (6 Stores) SC • TX 🇺🇸 January 13 • US • (1 Store) GA 🇺🇸 January 14 • US • (2 Stores) Washington, D.C. 🇺🇸 January 16 • US • (24 Stores) VA • MD • NC • GA • TX ‎

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: