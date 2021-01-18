Apple’s Jay Blahnik talks Fitness+, metrics as motivation, and more in podcast interview

It’s been just over a month since Apple Fitness+ launched – the company’s latest move wading further into the health and fitness market. Now Apple’s senior director of fitness technologies, Jay Blahnik has shared some thoughts on why metrics can be our biggest motivator, how Apple Fitness+ comes into play with that, and more.

Blahnik joined the podcast Healthy-ish for a short 8-minute interview on getting excited about health and fitness, metrics, Apple Fitness+, and rethinking how we workout.

Jay Blahnik is the Senior Director of Fitness Technologies at Apple, so it goes without saying that he knows a thing or two about what gets people up and moving. He shares how Apple Fitness+ taps into this, and also why it might be time to rethink where, when and even how you work out. Because, the world has changed. And your gym membership with it.

You can find the new interview with Jay Blahnik here.

