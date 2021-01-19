Poll: Which rumored upcoming Apple Silicon Mac are you most excited to see?

- Jan. 19th 2021 1:36 pm PT

As we reported yesterday, there’s a lot to look forward to across the Mac lineup this year as Apple transitions to Apple Silicon processors. Ranging from an all-new iMac to new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple will expand the Apple Silicon processors vastly this year. Which new Mac are you most looking forward to trying?

Apple Silicon Macs still to come

As we detailed in our full coverage yesterday, Apple has a host of new Macs still to come with Apple Silicon inside. These include an all-new iMac with a redesigned form factor, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and a new Mac Pro that’s roughly half the size of the current model.

Apple has acknowledged that it will take approximately two years to transition the entire Mac lineup to Apple Silicon chips, which puts the timeline of the end of the transition at around 2022. We expect the aforementioned Macs to be slowly introduced over the next two years until the transition is complete.

Read more:

Personally, I’m absolutely most excited to see the all-new iMac. The iMac is my favorite Mac thanks to its seamless all-in-one design, and I’m looking forward to seeing its all-new design. While the current iMac still looks good, it’s long over-due for a redesign, plus the added performance benefits that will come with the Apple Silicon transition.

That being said, I’m also intrigued by the rumors of a lower-priced external display and a half-size Mac mini from Apple. It’s unclear whether these new products will come in 2021 or perhaps 2022, but I’ve been hoping for a lower-priced external display from Apple since the Thunderbolt Display was discontinued in 2016.

What about you? What new Apple Silicon Mac are you most excited to see? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

Apple Silicon is Apple's new lineup of processors for the Mac platform. It was announced in 2020 with the first Macs appearing at Apple's "One More Thing" event in November 2020. The first was the M1, and it first appeared in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini.

