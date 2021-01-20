If you want to know how to watch the inauguration this morning, there are plenty of ways to do it.

If you already have a favorite US national news channel, their website or app is one obvious way to watch the inauguration live …

How to watch the inauguration

If you don’t have a preferred TV channel, then the official inauguration website carries its own livestream at bideninaugural.org/watch/. This site also offers American Sign Language (ASL), audio description, and language transliteration. You’ll find the YouTube feed embedded below.

Alternatively, you’ll pretty much be able to take your pick of channels – including some that are normally chargeable.

CNN, for example, is offering a livestream of the inauguration without requiring a cable log-in. Today’s free access runs from 6 a.m. to midnight ET. You can find coverage at edition.cnn.com, go.cnn.com, or by using the CNNgo apps for Apple TV and other TV boxes.

Other options include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS – each of which will be covering it on their home pages, in their apps, as well as their social media channels: Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube. Many US national newspapers will also have live coverage on their websites, as well as Amazon Prime Video and Microsoft Bing.

Apple News special coverage

The Apple News Today podcast notes that Apple News will, as you’d expect, have special coverage. Today’s episode is entitled “Can Joe Biden unite the nation?”

Inauguration schedule

All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

10:20 a.m.: Coverage of inauguration begins

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation. Following the ceremony, the President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

President-elect Biden is expected to be sworn-in at around noon.

2 p.m. (approx.): Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

The President-elect, Dr. Biden, the Vice President-elect, and Mr. Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

3 p.m. (approx.): Presidential escort

President-elect Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.” The Presidential Escort to the White House will be followed by a “Parade Across America,” which will be televised for the American people and feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.

8:30 p.m.: Celebrating America Primetime Special

Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrating America will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.

