Apple debuts new interactive Valentine’s Day gift guide featuring iPhone 12, HomePod mini, and more

- Jan. 21st 2021 5:19 pm PT

Apple has updated Apple.com with an all new gift guide for Valentine’s Day shoppers. The gift guide is interactive and lets you shop for specific types of people like “lovers of photography” or “lovers of music.”

The page includes some fresh new product imagery and surfaces some cool accessories you might have otherwise not easily found on the store. It also includes shoutouts to services like Apple Arcade and apps like Apple Podcasts that highlight popular titles. There are even some tips and tricks integrated into some of the pages.

Apple’s put a big emphasis on new flagship products like iPhone 12 and HomePod mini. Curiously AirPods Max are missing from the guide. They’re not even included in the “For lovers of music” section. Instead they’ve opted to promote Beats Solo Pro as an over-the-ear option.

In addition to these first party Apple products, Apple has included a few third party accessories. Although they’ve only done so for a few of the categories. You can check those out below:

For photographers

For health

For entertainment

