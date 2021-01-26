Anker’s Gold Box highlights today’s best deals, plus Apple Watch Series 6 goes on sale, more

Today’s best deals include a new Anker Gold Box at Amazon, plus Apple Watch Series 6 hits one of the best prices yet, and Arlo Q goes on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker launches Gold Box at Amazon from $11

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 35% off charging accessories and more. Our top pick is the PowerExtend Capsule 3 Desktop Charger at $45. Regularly $70 at the time of our Tested with 9to5Toys review, today’s deal represents a match of the all-time low. This power strip offers a compact and forward-facing design that includes three outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds from the former and 45W on the latter.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm hits all-time low

Walmart offers Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm in Deep Navy Blue for $376. Regularly $429, today’s deal is nearly $53 off and a new Walmart all-time low for this model.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Arlo Q delivers 1080p feeds in a compact design

Amazon offers the Arlo Q Wired 1080p Security Camera for $80. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $100 or more going rate. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve seen at Amazon. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, 2-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra 2 offerings. It’s also a great option for expanding your interior recording if you’re already rolling with Arlo.

